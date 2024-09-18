CM is 'high on politics, low on governance', says BRS

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was on Tuesday accused by the BRS of ignoring the needs of the state and its people and focusing on his own political benefits. BRS leader T. Harish Rao also severely criticised the Chief Minister for his speech at the official Praja Palana Dinotsavam event and claimed that Revanth Reddy was trying to spread the same lies he had trotted out before the 16th Finance Commission recently.



Addressing a press conference in Medak, Harish Rao said the Chief Minister was throwing different numbers at different times with respect to loans that the state has and his only aim to blame the previous BRS government. “The loans are not `6,85,000 crore as claimed by Revanth Reddy but Rs 4,26,000 crore. This includes Rs 9,000 crore related to discoms that the Centre forced the state to accept, and Rs 27,000 crore taken as loans for infrastructure expenditure during the Covid waves. Even the Rs 2,459 crore the state was to get as grants were added taking the total to Rs 4,26,000 crore,” he said.

“The Chief Minister, at every available opportunity including at the Praja Palana event, claimed that the state was bankrupt. If this is the case, will the state have any respect or standing,” Harish Rao asked. The Congress government has not kept promises such as increased welfare pensions and is finding excuses not to keep them, he added.