CM intervenes, school re-admits girl

Hyderabad:An eight-year-old girl who was removed from a private school in Sanathnagar due to lack of an Aadhaar card had her admission reinstated on Thursday after Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy intervened.

Addressing the issue on social media, the Chief Minister wrote, “The DEO’s inquiry confirmed that Aadhaar was not the reason for her absence. Due to family circumstances, she was away from school. Following my directions, officials have now re-enrolled her. I sincerely hope she studies well and achieves great things in the future.”



A report said her parents struggled to obtain a birth certificate from the GHMC for the student since she was born at home and they lacked hospital-issued proof. Attempts to secure the necessary documents led to middlemen demanding `10,000. The issue gained attention after reports surfaced that the girl had been turned away despite government orders stating that Aadhaar was not mandatory for school admissions.



Following the Chief Minister’s intervention, officials investigated the matter and reinstated her readmission.



Congress leader Kota Neelima, who helped resolve the case at the Chief Minister’s request, raised concerns about the broader problem. She pointed out that while Aadhaar should not be a requirement, ambiguous rules often leave both schools and parents uncertain. “A survey is needed to identify students who have been turned away for lack of an Aadhaar card. Clear guidelines must be established to address such situations. Education is a fundamental right, especially for the underprivileged. No child should be denied schooling,” she said.



The Telangana Education Commission had previously directed schools not to reject students without an Aadhaar card. Following concerns raised at a public hearing, more than 150 students were admitted under this directive.