CM Inspects Progress of Indiramma Indlu Works in Huzurnagar

Huzurnagar: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inspected the civil works of a huge Indiramma housing colony, having over 2,160 units, which were resumed at Ramaswamy Gutta in Huzurnagar town. Though the works were taken up in 2013, they were stopped due to various reasons, including non-allocation of funds.

The scheme that is to benefit around 2,160 families was launched in 2013-14, when Huzurnagar legislator and present irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy was the housing minister in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

After the Congress government came to power in 2023, the works were revived recently with an allocation of Rs 60 crore funds.

The Chief Minister reviewed the condition of the old buildings and enquired about their strength and withstanding capacity.

The Chief Minister was in Huzurnagar to launch the fine rice distribution scheme.

On his arrival, Reddy went to Ramaswamy gutta. He also went around the photo exhibition on the progress of the works of Indiramma houses.

District collector Tejas Nandlal Pawar updated the Chief Minister about the condition of the houses and the progress in the last one and half years.

The officials explained that 135 blocks, which consisted of eight blocks with 16 flats each, were taken up in 2013 to provide houses to 2,160 poor families in the Indiramma houses colony. The construction work in in the finishing stages and they would be ready for distribution in the next couple of months, they pointed out.

Ministers Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy accompanied the Chief Minister.