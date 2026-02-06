CM Hands Over ₹1 Cr Ex Gratia to Kin of Constables Killed on Duty

Nizamabad: The state government extended financial assistance of ₹1 crore each to the family of excise constable Gajula Soumya, who was killed after ganja smugglers rammed their car into her, and the kin of police constable A.E. Pramod Kumar, who was stabbed by an accused while trying to arrest him in October last year.



On January 23 in Nizamabad, Soumya attempted to stop a gang illegally transporting ganja when they rammed their vehicle into her. She sustained severe injuries and succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the Nims hospital in Hyderabad on Saturday last.

On October 18 last year, Pramod Kumar was attempting to arrest one Sheikh Riyaz who stabbed him in an attempt to escape. The constable died of stab wounds, Riyaz was arrested later, and was shot dead by the police when he tried to seize a weapon in an escape bid at the Nizamabad General Hospital.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy handed over the cheques to the bereaved families in Nizamabad on Friday.




