CM Hails Role of ‘Yadav Brothers’ in the Development of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced that the annual Sadar sammelan will be organised annually, and officials would be directed to ensure that the celebrations reaches every village.

“Yadav brothers have played a crucial role in the development of Hyderabad. It is a joyous occasion that the renowned Sadar festival is being held in Hyderabad," Revanth Reddy said, participating in the Yadav community’s Sadar Sammelanam near Indira Park on Sunday.

He appealed to the Yadav community to support the government in the development of the city and said that the Congress took the responsibility of developing Hyderabad as an international hub. He said that the government intended to restore and rejuvenate the Musi river, which had been reduced to a dumping ground.

The Chief Minister, along with Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, minister Ponnam Prabhakar, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav, CWC member Raghuveera Reddy and others offered prayers to Lord Krishna and danced to drumbeats.

Bulls, adorned with colourful ornaments, flowers, and sparkling accessories, were paraded through Indira Park Road and RTC crossroads. The participants performed daring stunts with the animals. Traditional drums, dancers, and bursts of fireworks enhanced the festive atmosphere.

Children stood atop the oiled bulls and waved hockey sticks and danced, while elders led the bulls towards the venue.

Sadar is celebrated on the second day after Diwali. As part of the unique celebrations, buffaloes were taken out in a parade, after which the community members celebrate the festival.

Traffic diversions were in place around Indira Park, and heavy security was in place.