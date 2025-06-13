CM Gets Telangana High Court Stay Till June 23 on Defamation Case

Hyderabad:Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday stayed till June 23 the criminal proceedings against Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in a trial court in relation to alleged defamatory remarks made by him against the BJP and Union home minister Amit Shah during the 2024 parliamentary elections campaign.

The Chief Minister had reportedly accused the BJP of planning to abolish reservations if voted to power at the Centre. He is also alleged to have displayed a morphed video of Amit Shah. The BJP maintained that the remarks and visuals were damaging to the party’s image.



BJP leader Kasam Venkateswarlu had filed the complaint before the Magistrate Court following which a criminal case was lodged and the trial was going before the Principal Special Judicial First Class Magistrate for Excise Cases. Seeking quash of the criminal case and stay of the proceedings, Revanth Reddy approached the High Court.

On an earlier occasion, the High Court had exempted Revanth Reddy from appearance before the trial court.

Mohan Babu Case: HC Seeks Police Report



Hyderabad:Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the police to submit the status report in the FIR filed against film actor Manchu Mohan Babu in relation to his attack on a journalist and the case registered against him on charges of attempt to murder. The case was registered against the film actor on the complaint of journalist Muppidi Ranjith Kumar.



The journalist had sustained severe injuries after Mohan Babu hit him with a mike when covering disputes between Mohan Babu and his son Manchu Manoj at his residence in Jalpally. Requesting to quash the FIR, Mohan Babu approached the High Court. The court also directed the police to serve the summons to Ranjith Kumar for his contentions.





HC Restrains HMRL From Razing Precincts of Corridor 4

Hyderabad:The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government, the Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd and others to not disturb any archeological structure or heritage precinct, partially or fully, to lay the Metro Rail Corridor-6 viaduct from MGBS to Chandrayangutta, until they filed a report before the court regarding the structures.



A division bench comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara was dealing with a petition filed by the Act Public Welfare Foundation (APWF) represented by Rahim Khan, who complained that the authorities were demolishing heritage precincts in the corridor.



Additional advocate-general Imran Khan, in April 2025, representing the state government, had given an undertaking that the authorities would not touch any declared heritage structure for laying of the Metro corridor in the Old City. He also submitted that the authorities were securing a list of notified structures from the Heritage Conservation Committee.



Imran Khan had also requested time to submit the comprehensive report. The authorities did not have file the report on, on Thursday, the AAG sought more time to file the report.



M.A. Basith, counsel representing the petitioner, argued that the authorities were deliberately delaying filing the report, He submitted that the government was misrepresenting facts before the court. The court directed the government to file the comprehensive report within three weeks and directed the government and Hyderabad Airport Metro Ltd to not touch or demolish any heritage structure.