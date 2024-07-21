CM Directs Uttam to Discuss All Irrigation Projects Threadbare With NDSA Officials

Hyderabad: Highlighting the BRS government's haphazard construction of irrigation projects, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday asked the irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and senior officials from the department to discuss the repairs and inspections of irrigation projects with officials of National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) in Delhi on Monday.

The Chief Minister on Sunday conducted a review meeting with Uttam Kumar Reddy and irrigation officials, including Secretary Rahul Bojja and advisor Adityanath Das on Medigatta and other projects.

Uttam Kumar Reddy and other officials had a meeting with NDSA officials in Delhi on Saturday, during which they discussed several issues pertaining to irrigation projects in the state. The minister explained the key points discussed with NDSA officials. Revanth Reddy gave several suggestions on going about Monday’s meeting. The officials were directed to discuss Medigatta project repairs, inspections, and commissions of inquiries into the Medigadda barrage.

The Chief Minister asked the minister to also focus on Annaram and Sundilla barrages and BRS government’s negligence in the construction of such projects.

Uttam Kumar Reddy pointed out that the government has an annual financial burden to the tune of Rs 10,000 crore on power consumption for operating the pumps in several irrigation projects and the government also spends another Rs 10,000 crore on interest for the loans that have been availed.