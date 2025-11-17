Revanth Congratulates Hyd Shooter Dhanush Srikanth For Securing Gold Medal At Deaflympics

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy congratulated Dhanush Srikanth, shooter from Hyderabad who smashed the world deaf record in 10m Air Rifle en route to win India's first gold medal in shooting at the 25th Summer Deaflympics underway in Tokyo, Japan.

The CM said that Srikanth's achievement proves that any impairment cannot block success, if an individual moves ahead with determination. The gold medal won by Dhanush should be an inspiration to the young sportsperson, aspiring for recognition at global events.

Dhanush also broke the Deaflympic qualification record to book his spot in the finals. In the finals, Dhanush shot 252. 2 to better his own world record of 251.7 to clinch the gold medal while his teammate Mohammed Murtaza Vania won silver, with a score of 250.1.

Revanth Reddy wished that Dhanush should break more records in the future through his hard work. He promised that the Telangana state government would be of constant support to him in achieving his goals.