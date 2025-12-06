CM Conducts Aerial Survey of Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025’s Venue in Kandukur

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conducted an aerial survey of the Telangana Rising Global Summit venue at Kandukur on Saturday two days ahead of thee vent, accompanied by ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Later, the Chief Minister and ministers conducted a walkthrough of the event’s venue along with officials and checked on the progress of works.

Bharat Future City is preparing to host the summit on December 8 and 9. The event, designed on lines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, will bring together top leaders from India and abroad.

Speaking at a press meet at the summit venue, K. Shashanka, commissioner of the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) said that delegates from major global organisations, industry, technology, health, education and entertainment sectors will attend the two-day summit.

The two-day summit will feature 27 special sessions, covering energy, green mobility, IT-semiconductors, urban infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, women entrepreneurship, social welfare and start-ups.

Representatives from the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Bank, Asian Development Bank, United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef), and major companies including Micron India, Hitachi Energy, Apollo Hospitals, Amul, GMR, Goldman Sachs and others are set to participate along with the industry organisation Nasscom and the Central government’s defence behemoth DRDO.

Sports icons such as P.V. Sindhu, Anil Kumble and Pullela Gopichand will join a session on Olympic excellence, while film personalities including S.S. Rajamouli and Guneet Monga will speak on India’s creative power.

Shashanka said that on December 9, the government will release the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision Document, outlining a roadmap to achieve a $3-trillion economy and future growth plans. He said that nearly 1,200 police and traffic officials are deputed, and all 25 departments are coordinating to make the event a grand success.

The event features four seminar halls and separate halls for stalls of government, public and private organisations to demonstrate their works. Stalls for Musi riverfront development, Telangana Tourism, Indira Mahila Shakti and other departments are setting up stalls at the venue.