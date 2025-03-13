CM calls for strong opposition to Centre's delimitation conspiracy against southern states

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that the proposed delimitation of constituencies by the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is a deliberate ploy to diminish the political significance of southern states.

Speaking in Delhi on Thursday, Revanth Reddy claimed that the BJP is taking revenge on southern states as they had failed to form a government in any of the states down south.



Meanwhile, a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) delegation, led by Tamil Nadu minister K.N. Nehru, met Revanth Reddy and extended an invitation from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to attend a meeting in Chennai on March 22. The meeting aims to discuss a collective action plan against the proposed delimitation exercise.



Revanth Reddy asserted that this is not a routine reorganisation of constituencies but rather a strategy to limit the role of the south in national politics.



Stalin, in a letter delivered by the DMK delegation, highlighted that according to existing provisions, delimitation should not be undertaken until after the national census of 2026. However, the Centre is pushing the process prematurely, raising concerns among Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.



Stalin has already taken proactive steps by convening an all-party meeting on the issue and has been inviting leaders from various states, including West Bengal, Odisha, and Punjab, to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC). The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has urged Telangana to appoint a representative in the JAC to coordinate further actions.



The DMK delegation’s meeting with Revanth Reddy evidenced the growing solidarity among southern states against the Centre’s alleged agenda.



Addressing the media after the meeting, Reddy said that southern states will not tolerate any move that undermines their political standing. He reiterated that the Congress has already resolved to oppose the Centre’s decision. He announced plans to organise an all-party meeting in Telangana to take forward the delimitation issue. He directed Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and senior leader K. Jana Reddy to invite leaders from all political parties, including the BJP’s Telangana state president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy, to participate in the discussion.



Revanth Reddy asserted that Kishan Reddy, being from Telangana, has a duty to protect the state’s interests. “We will invite him and he must answer the concerns that have been raised,” he said.



Revanth Reddy also stressed the need for a non-partisan approach to safeguard the rights of the southern states and vowed to formulate a comprehensive strategy during the Chennai meeting.



Praising Stalin for his leadership on the issue, Revanth Reddy extended his full support to the ongoing efforts to counter the Centre’s proposed delimitation process. He reaffirmed that the Chennai meeting on March 22 will serve as a crucial platform for formulating a robust response to protect the interests of southern states.

