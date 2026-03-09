CM Bids Farewell To Governor Varma

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday bade farewell to outgoing Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Lok Bhavan, accompanied by Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Earlier, officials and staff of Lok Bhavan gathered to bid farewell to Varma, who has been designated Governor of Maharashtra. Varma personally met officers and staff, expressing appreciation for their support during his tenure.

Telangana Governor‑designate Shiv Pratap Shukla, previously Governor of Himachal Pradesh, is expected to take oath on March 11 ahead of the Budget Session of the Legislature on March 16.