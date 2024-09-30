CM Bats for a Healthier and Empowered Future for TG Women

Hyderabad:Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that the state government should strengthen the medical and health sector by setting up more hospitals to provide better medical service for women.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the flagging off the Pink Power Run-2024 at the Gachibowli stadium. The run was organised to create awareness among women to detect and prevent breast cancer.

Revanth Reddy said that the state government gives top priority to the medical and health sector by allocating funds in the budget. The government would also set up more hospitals at different places to cater to the medical needs of women, he said.

"The Telangana government is committed to women's health care. We strongly believe that women's health is the foundation of a family and community prosperity. We will build more hospitals and strengthen health care systems for women's health care and welfare. Let us all build a healthier and more empowered future for Telangana women," the Chief Minister said.