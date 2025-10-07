Clouds Spoil Hyderabad's View of Harvest Moon

Hyderabad: Cloudy skies over Hyderabad on Tuesday spoiled the plans of astronomy enthusiasts who had gathered to witness the ‘Harvest Moon’. The disappointment was shared by many parents who had hoped to show the celestial spectacle to their children.

The ‘Harvest Moon’ is the full moon that rises closest to the autumn equinox, marking a period traditionally associated with the harvest season. It rises around sunset for several evenings in a row, creating extended light that once helped farmers continue working in their fields after dusk.

A group of enthusiasts assembled at the University of Hyderabad, but left as heavy clouds blocked the view. Dilip Kumar, a research scholar, said, “We had checked the forecast but still hoped for a clear patch. Unfortunately, it remained cloudy. The last celestial event our team witnessed here was the recent lunar eclipse.”

Several parents expressed similar disappointment. “We wanted to show this to our children and explain the science behind it. Such experiences spark interest in astronomy and create bonding moments,” said one.

Experts explained that the name ‘Harvest Moon’ comes from ancient farming traditions in Europe and North America, where the full moon provided crucial light during the autumn harvest. For farmers before electric lighting, these extra hours of brightness could mean the difference between scarcity and abundance.

The Harvest Moon is not a one-time event but a yearly phenomenon caused by the Earth, Moon and Sun aligning around the autumnal equinox. A full moon always occurs when the Moon is directly opposite the Sun, fully illuminated from Earth’s perspective. Around this time of year, the Moon’s orbit makes a shallow angle with the horizon, especially in the Northern Hemisphere.

Normally, the Moon rises about 50 minutes later each night, but during the Harvest Moon, this gap shortens to as little as 10 to 25 minutes for several consecutive evenings, depending on latitude. This shorter delay makes the Moon appear to rise almost at the same time each night, creating a longer period of moonlight.

Mrunalinee, scientific officer at Birla Planetarium, Hyderabad, said, “This year’s Harvest Moon is also a supermoon, which occurs when the full moon coincides with perigee—the point in its orbit closest to Earth. At its peak, the Moon is about 3.61 lakh km away.”

She added, “Because of this proximity, the Moon appears about 14 per cent larger and up to 30 per cent brighter than a ‘micro moon’ at apogee, its farthest point. The effect is most visible in the Northern Hemisphere, where the Moon rises earlier and stays longer above the horizon. In the Southern Hemisphere, the same geometry causes the delay between moonrises to stretch beyond 80 minutes, reducing the ‘harvest light’ effect.”

Beyond its astronomical significance, the Harvest Moon also holds cultural meaning. In India, it is believed that the moonlight on this night has healing properties and traditional puddings such as kheer are left under the open sky to absorb its glow.

The Moon will remain large and bright through the night of October 7, offering viewing opportunities if clouds clear later in the evening. The 2025 Harvest Moon is especially notable as it marks the first of three consecutive supermoons expected between late 2025 and early 2026, promising a spectacular celestial sequence for skywatchers.

•: Next Harvest Moon: Sept. 25, 2026.