CLOSED: Amrabad Tiger Reserve

HYDERABAD: With the monsoon having set in, the Amrabad tiger reserve will close its wildlife and nature tourism operations for its rainy season break from July 1 till September 30. Every year, the tiger reserve, increasingly popular with visitors making a beeline for its tourism packages, shuts down for two months, as does the Kawal tiger reserve in north Telangana.

“This season there were increased sightings of tigers, leopards, and sloth bears along with visitors also seeing wild dogs along with various deer,” the Amrabad tiger reserve’s Nagarkurnool district forest officer Rohit Gopidi said.

During the monsoon closure, routine maintenance work on tourism facilities will be taken up to be prepared for the rush expected once the operations are opened again from October 1. The two-month break is also expected to provide the animals an undisturbed environment in the reserve’s core area – other than along the 55 km National Highway 765 that passes through the tiger reserve connecting Hyderabad with the temple town of Srisailam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.