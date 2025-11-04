Client Associates Launches Experience Centre at Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Client Associates, a private wealth management firm that completed 16 years of operations in Hyderabad, inaugurated its regional experience centre at Jubilee Hills.

“We are elated to open our new experience centre in Hyderabad, which continues to be a strategic hub for us, connecting emerging Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets across South India. Wwe aim to deepen our engagement with clients with personalised financial solutions,” said Chatradhar Paritala, executive director, Client Associates.

“We’re strengthening our presence in the South. Hyderabad has evolved into a dynamic market, and we see opportunity in extending our services to the growing base of HNIs and UHNIs,” said Himanshu Kohli, company co-founder.

It has over 1,300 UHNIs and HNIs as clients in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, , Hyderabad and other cities, a release said.