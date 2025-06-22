Clear Pending SC, ST Cases Soon, Urges Panel Chief Bakki Venkataiah

Nalgonda: Telangana State SC, ST Commission chairman Bakki Venkataiah on Saturday directed officials to expedite the resolution of pending cases related to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in their respective departments.

Chairing a review meeting at the Yadadri-Bhongir district collectorate with officials from various departments, Venkataiah emphasised the need to address SC/ST issues with a humanitarian approach and ensure justice for the victims. He also urged departments to utilise funds allocated for SC/ST welfare strictly for that purpose, warning against any diversion.

He instructed revenue department officials to ensure there is no delay in issuing caste certificates to SC and ST students. In cases of atrocities against SCs and STs, he said, justice must be delivered swiftly.

The chairman also stressed the importance of strictly following reservation rules in promotions for SC/ST employees. “If reservation rules are violated in promotions, action will be taken against the responsible officials,” he warned.