Clear fish seed dues in 4 weeks or finance Secy must appear: Telangana HC to govt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday expressed strong displeasure over delays by the state government in clearing payments to suppliers of fish seeds and fixed a four-week deadline for releasing the dues. Justice T. Madhavi Devi, while hearing contempt petitions filed by the suppliers, observed that several cases had come to the notice of the court where payments remained pending long after tokens were issued.

“After filing the contempt petitions, you have issued tokens and are now asking for more time for the budget release…. It may take more years,” the court observed.

Government counsel sought eight weeks, stating that bill tokenisation would take four weeks and payments another four weeks. The judge rejected the request, noting that the seeds were supplied nearly three years ago and that repeated opportunities had been granted.

The court directed authorities to complete payments within four weeks and submit a compliance report by March 6, warning that failure would require the principal secretary, finance, to appear in the court and explain.

Is iBomma Ravi’s Passport Seized? HC Directs Police to Clarify

The Telangana High Court directed the public prosecutor to obtain instructions from the investigating officer, presently in Delhi, with regard to the passport of Immadi Ravi alias iBomma Ravi, accused of large-scale movie piracy, and posted the matter for hearing on February 9.

Senior counsel Muzaffar Ali Khan, appearing for Ravi, sought bail contending that investigation had been completed and police custody already effected. Opposing the plea, public prosecutor Palle Nageshwar Rao submitted that the alleged piracy had caused losses running into thousands of crores and claimed the accused possessed sophisticated overseas infrastructure and an Irish passport.

He submitted that if he granted bail, Ravi may leave the country. Ravi’s counsel submitted that the police had seized the passport were misleading the court. Upon this, the court directed the public prosecutor to inform the court whether or not Ravi’s passport had been taken possession of.