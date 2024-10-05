Cleanliness key to development of any city: Telangana Minister

Khammam: Minister for agriculture and marketing Tummala Nageshwara Rao on Saturday emphasised that proper sanitation and cleanliness are essential for the development of any town or city.

While laying the foundation stone for a stormwater drain and CC roads in the 58th division of Khammam town, a project valued at Rs 10 lakh, he stated that better management of sanitation and cleanliness would enhance the reputation of any town or city. Therefore, prioritising cleanliness is crucial, as it directly impacts public health in the city.

He urged owners of open plots to level their land to prevent rainwater stagnation and instructed municipal corporation officials to ensure that household waste is not disposed of in open plots by residents. He also advised owners to erect fencing around their open plots in residential areas and called for quality assurance in the development of CC roads and drainage systems.

Khammam municipal corporation mayor Punukollu Niraja mentioned that efforts would be made to create a pleasant atmosphere in the city through increased greenery.

She reminded attendees that development works in Khammam have been started at a cost of Rs 100 crore by the Telangana Urban Finance Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (TUFIDC). Khammam municipal corporation commissioner Abhisekh Agastya was also present at the event.