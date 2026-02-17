“Clean Roads or Face Suspension,” Says Revanth in MAUD Review

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive review of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department and issued stern directions on sanitation, infrastructure, and revenue protection across the city.

Taking serious note of poor maintenance of roads, the Chief Minister warned that officials would face on-the-spot suspension if roads are found unclean during inspections. He announced that he would personally tour every zone soon and instructed Commissioners and Zonal Commissioners to be present in the field early in the morning to monitor sanitation and civic works.

The Chief Minister directed officials to conduct a detailed feasibility study on installing smart poles across the city, particularly at major junctions. He also asked authorities to explore the construction of skywalk bridges in high-traffic areas under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

To address parking congestion, he proposed setting up a multi-level car parking facility near Necklace Road railway station.

On advertising regulations, Revanth Reddy stressed the need for strict vigilance in the installation of advertisement boards to safeguard government revenue. He ordered that:

Ten percent of advertising boards must be reserved for government programmes.

Advertisement fees should be collected annually.

Strong action must be taken against unauthorized hoardings.

He further emphasized proper maintenance of streetlights and called for the implementation of a unified system for streetlight management across the city.

Regarding the proposed division of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, the Chief Minister instructed officials to resolve pending issues without delay and ensure smooth administration.

Special focus must be given to sanitation across the three corporations, he added. The Chief Minister also directed officials to compile comprehensive details of all parks in the city to improve their upkeep and development.