Class X Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest

Warangal: A Class X student at a private school in Naimnagar, Hanamkonda, died of cardiac arrest while playing on the school grounds on Thursday. The student, identified as 15-year-old Polepalli Jayanth Vardhan, suddenly collapsed during play.

The school management and teachers immediately rushed him to a hospital, but he passed away on the way. Following the incident, the student’s family staged a protest at the school, alleging that the management was responsible for his death and suspecting that he may have been beaten.

In response, police registered a case and launched an investigation. The post-mortem report confirmed that the boy died of sudden cardiac arrest. Police also reviewed the school’s CCTV footage, which showed that he had collapsed suddenly while playing.