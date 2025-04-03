Class X career guidance event on April 4

Hyderabad:A live career guidance programme will be conducted for students who completed their Class X on April 4. The programme will be broadcast on T-SAT from 10 am to 12 pm, featuring senior IAS officers and subject matter experts who will address student queries and provide guidance on career options after Class X.

The event is being organised by the collegiate and technical education, said its commissioner E.V. Narasimha Reddy while announcing its details on Wednesday.

Headmasters and principals have been instructed to ensure students watch the programme, with schools directed to arrange viewing facilities on their campuses or in nearby institutions with access to T-SAT.



Narasimha Reddy stated that the programme is part of a broader effort to make career resources more accessible, particularly for students from rural and economically marginalised backgrounds. The session will also be available on T-SAT’s YouTube channel and the IFP app to ensure wider reach.