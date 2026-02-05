Class 8 Students Found Drinking Liquor Inside Classroom in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Four Class VIII students were allegedly found drinking alcohol during school hours at the Zilla Parishad High School (ZPHS) in Chigurumamidi mandal headquarters of Karimnagar district on Wednesday.

According to sources, the students allegedly left the campus during the lunch break, purchased a liquor bottle along with soft drinks, returned to their classroom and consumed it. Other students alerted teachers, who checked the bags of the students and reportedly recovered empty liquor bottles.

The school headmaster convened an emergency Parent-Teacher Committee (PTC) meeting on Wednesday evening. The meeting witnessed tense exchanges, with parents expressing concern over student discipline and questioning the lack of supervision that allowed alcohol to be brought onto the campus.

The local sarpanch Narender, suggested that school gates be kept locked during school hours.

Parents and villagers alleged that illegal belt shops operating near the school were selling liquor to minors and demanded immediate action by the excise and police departments to shut them down. The headmaster was unavailable for comment on the disciplinary action proposed against the students or the preventive measures being considered.

Excise inspector Saibaba said officials had conducted raids in Chigurumamidi and Ingurthi villages, seized liquor stocks and booked cases against those involved.