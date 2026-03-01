Class 8 Student Attempts Suicide At KGBV In Mahabubabad

WARANGAL: Tension prevailed after a Class 8 student allegedly attempted to die by suicide at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Brahmanapalli village of Gudur mandal, Mahabubabad district, on Sunday.

Staff members and fellow students who noticed the girl in a drowsy condition shifted her to the Gudur Government Hospital for emergency treatment.

The reason behind the incident is under investigation. While some sources indicated that the girl was distressed following a dispute with a classmate, others suggested she may have faced ragging by senior students.

After receiving first aid at Gudur, the student was shifted to the Mahabubabad District Hospital for advanced treatment on the advice of doctors.

KGBV special officer Sunitha confirmed the incident and said the student is under continuous medical supervision. She added that the girl’s condition is stable and she is responding well to treatment.

The school administration has initiated an internal inquiry to ascertain whether the incident was triggered by a personal issue or harassment within the hostel premises.

Doctors at the district hospital said the student is out of danger but will require psychological counselling as part of her recovery. Authorities have advised school staff to remain vigilant and ensure a supportive environment to address students’ grievances at an early stage.