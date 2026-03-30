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Class 7 Welfare School Student Dies After Suicide Attempt

Telangana
30 March 2026 9:50 PM IST

The girl, a native of Gangaram in Chennur mandal, reportedly attempted suicide on the night of March 25: Reports

Class 7 Welfare School Student Dies After Suicide Attempt
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Representational Image — DC File

ADILABAD: A Class 7 student of a Social Welfare Residential School in Chennur mandal died while undergoing treatment on Sunday after an alleged suicide attempt.

The girl, a native of Gangaram in Chennur mandal, reportedly attempted suicide on the night of March 25.

Hostel staff noticed her struggling and shifted her to a local government hospital before referring her to the district hospital as her condition worsened.

Her father, Ramesh, lodged a complaint with Chennur police, alleging that harassment by teachers led to the incident. Police registered a case and said an investigation is under way.

The girl’s parents and relatives staged a dharna in front of the government hospital, demanding ₹50 lakh compensation and a government job for a family member.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
student dies suicide attempt Social Welfare Residential School Adilabad district 
India Southern States Telangana Adilabad 
Pillalamarri Srinivas
About the AuthorPillalamarri Srinivas

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