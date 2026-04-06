Class 10 Students Attack Juniors at Gurukul Hostel

Karimnagar: A group of around 20 Class 10 students allegedly assaulted 35 Class 9 students at Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Gurukul School in Gangadhara mandal of Karimnagar district over a dispute about “respect”, police said.

The clash took place on Saturday night inside the residential school. Police said the seniors launched a coordinated attack on the juniors, leading to panic among the victims.

With no immediate intervention from staff, several junior students scaled the boundary wall and ran to a nearby police station seeking protection, police said.

Police said guest teacher Ramesh and night watchman Shankar, who were on duty, failed to stop the assault or alert authorities.

The incident triggered protests by parents after the school principal, Jai Singh, allegedly did not take action against the students involved when he arrived the next morning.

A joint inquiry by revenue, education and police officials found lapses in supervision and discipline at the institution, police said.

Based on the report, Residential Educational Institutions Society secretary Saidulu placed principal Jai Singh under suspension for negligence. Ramesh and Shankar were removed from service for dereliction of duty.

Police said measures are being put in place to ensure student safety at the school.