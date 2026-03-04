Class 10 Boy Gifts Cervical Cancer Vaccine to Sister

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming gesture, a Class 10 student from Hyderabad used his year-long savings to give his younger sister the Gardasil 9 vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer and related diseases.

The boy, who had saved ₹15,000 in his kiddie bank, spent ₹10,000 to ensure his 12-year-old sister received her first dose. He is also planning to pay for the second dose in May.

His father, M. Yanadh Reddy, explained to Deccan Chronicle: “I have two children, the elder in Class 10 and the younger in Class 7. As parents we can give them assets, but life skills are taught through savings. I keep competitions for both and ask them subjectwise questions. Whoever wins gets ₹100, and year-long they save money.”

Reddy said the family had consulted several cancer specialists and gynaecologists before opting for Gardasil 9 at a private clinic, as government supply of Gardasil 4 is restricted to girls aged 14. “We cannot delay until two years, so we took information and went to a private clinic,” he said.

He added that the children are also taught banking habits, with minor accounts where they deposit ₹1,000 each month. “This is the bond we can teach our children, as parents may not stay long,” he said.

