Clashes, Bogus Vote Allegations Mark Polls in Karimnagar

Karimnagar: Municipal and corporation elections held on Wednesday in the erstwhile Karimnagar district were marked by clashes, allegations of bogus voting and police intervention in several divisions.

The most serious incident was reported at the Zilla Parishad office polling booth in the 58th division of Karimnagar, where a woman voter found that her vote had already been cast. BJP activists staged a protest, alleging bogus voting by BRS leaders. A confrontation ensued between BJP workers and supporters of BRS candidate Ravinder Singh.

Police resorted to a mild lathi charge to disperse the groups. BJP leaders alleged that six of their workers sustained injuries, including fractures, during the incident.

On Tuesday evening, Sheshank Reddy, son of a Congress candidate in the 22nd division, was allegedly attacked by BJP activists. Congress leaders claimed that supporters of aspirant Banda Ramana Reddy were involved and alleged that a gold chain belonging to the victim was taken.

The All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) alleged that a police constable, related to a Congress candidate, assaulted its candidate Botla Shyamala Kiran Kumar and prevented him from entering a polling booth in the 27th division.

In Jammikunta, allegations surfaced of voter inducements, with claims that money, rice bags, saris and silver ornaments were being distributed to influence voters.

In Jagtial’s 31st ward, a scuffle broke out between BRS and MIM workers after both groups arrived wearing party scarves. Police intervened and brought the situation under control. A BJP rebel candidate, P. Sridhar, alleged at a polling centre that independent candidates were bringing in bogus voters.

In Karimnagar’s 28th division (Kisannagar), police arrested BRS candidate Kurra Thirupathi on charges of obstructing a Congress candidate. He was later released. BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar alleged that Congress leaders had brought outsiders to disturb the peace.

In Hussainpura (34th division), two youths were detained on suspicion of attempting to cast bogus votes. Police seized their Aadhaar cards and shifted them to the police station for questioning.

Police remained deployed across sensitive areas. Several parties submitted complaints to the Election Commission and district authorities seeking inquiry into the incidents reported during polling.