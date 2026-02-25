Clash in Attapur, 3 Cases To Be Booked

Hyderabad: A scuffle broke out between two groups after one of them discovered a truck transporting cattle, near PVNR Expressway Pillar No. 311, near the Aaramgarh crossroads, police said. According to Rajendranagar ACP T. Srinivas, the incident occurred when a group of people discovered a truck full of cattle being transported towards Shamirpet. During the scuffle, the truck, while reversing, hit a car from behind. The occupants sustained minor injuries.

The group then thrashed the truck driver and his two-wheeler assistants for transporting cattle. The ACP said that three cases would be registered in this regard – one against the group that thrashed the drivers, the persons involved in the transporting of the cattle, and the truck driver for the accident.



