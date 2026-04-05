CJI Lays Foundation for High Court Zone-II Buildings in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India Justice Surya Kant on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the construction of High Court Zone-II buildings in Rajendranagar, Rangareddy district.

The event was attended by Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, several Supreme Court judges, High Court judges, and senior officials.

The new High Court complex is being developed with modern infrastructure at Budwel, where construction work for the main building is already underway. As part of the second phase, the Chief Justice of India also initiated the construction of residential quarters for judges.

Officials stated that the project aims to enhance judicial infrastructure and provide state-of-the-art facilities for the functioning of the judiciary in the state.