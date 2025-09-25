CJ Performs Bhoomi Pooja for New HC Complex

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh on Wednesday performed bhoomi pooja at Rajendranagar for the construction of the new High Court complex. He also inspected the land earmarked for the project.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has allotted 100 acres for the facility, which will be built by DEC Infrastructure Ltd. at an estimated cost of `1,550 crore. The project is scheduled for completion in three years.

The ceremony was attended by Justices P. Sam Koshy, K. Lakshman and B. Vijaysena Reddy, advocate general A. Sudarshan Reddy, chief principal secretary (R&B) Vikas Raj, representatives of the Bar Association and DEC Infrastructure managing director Anirudh Gupta.





Ministers Inspect Flood Prone Krishnanagar, Yusufguda, Assures SNDP Relief

DC Correspondent

Hyderabad: Ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Vivek Venkaswamy visited the flood affected areas in Krishnanagar, Yusufguda wards.

Ministers inspected the nalas and the bottle necks that caused flooding in Krishna Nagar and Yoususfguda and said that, the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) works that are presnetly underway will put an end to urban flooding in those areas.

GHMC Commissioner R.V. Karnan, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi were present during the inspection.



2 Held for Provocative Slogans During Milad-Un-Nabi Procession

DC Correspondent

Hyderabad: Hussainialam police arrested two persons for raising provocative slogans during Milad -Un -Nabi procession that was held in Old City on September 14.

Based on an Instagram that went viral sciting the accused the accused raising provocative statements we took up a somotto case identified that accused arrested and remanded, Praveen, sub inspector said.

The FIR has been registered by A. Anjaneyulu, SHO Hussaini Alam acting on the viral videos on social media. During the investigation we identified and arrested the accused, SI said.

We took the provocatives as exhibits identified the the culprits delivering provocative statements and disturbing tranquility in crime number and FIR 195 of 2025 under section 196 of BNS Act has been registered against the accused MD Rawoof, and Shaik Rizwan, later they were being produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody

It is reported the SB is also checking the previous criminal background of the arrested accused Rawoof and Shaik Rizwan. and other suspects.





Neredmet Villa Fire: Police Cite Short Circuit, Rule Out Foul Play

DC Correspondent

Hyderabad: Refuting foul play or son's in the recent fire mishap in Neredmet, police said that the fire personnel in the initial findings revealed that the fire was triggered by short circuit. Fire department however will submit a report on the cause of fire.

It can be recalled that there was a fire reported at a villa in Vayupuri limits in Neredmet limits. With the fire and police personnel on the spot, but the deceased died while undergoing treatment.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as a retired employee Jaya Prakash Ramappa, 79. The incident took place on Sunday evening when the deceased was alone in the house and is suspected to be heading to the bathroom for a shower, electrical appliance caused short circuit causing fire. He The police said that the deceased lost conscious. When Taken to the hospital, he was declared dead and cxause of death was stated to be asphyxiation. Police staed that there is no foul play or the involvement of his son and fire is the sole reason that caused his death due to asphyxiation.

Meanwhile, police as part of investigation will be seeking a report stating the cause of fire from the Fire Department.







