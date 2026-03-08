CJ Lays Foundation For ₹81.6 Crore Court Complex In Sircilla

Karimnagar: Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Justice Alok Aradhe on Saturday virtually laid the foundation stone for a new district court complex in Rajanna Sircilla district, to be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹81.6 crore.

The proposed complex, spread across five acres, is aimed at strengthening judicial infrastructure and facilitating faster delivery of justice in the district.

According to officials, the building will have a 10+2 floor structure including a basement and will house 12 courts under one roof with modern facilities and technological infrastructure.

Addressing the gathering virtually, the Chief Justice said the new complex represents the judiciary’s commitment to protecting constitutional rights and ensuring access to justice.

High Court judge and administrative judge for the district Justice N. Tukaramji, along with other judges, participated in the bhoomi puja and unveiled the plaque.

Justice Tukaramji said the integration of modern technology in the complex would help improve transparency and efficiency in court functioning. He also urged members of the legal fraternity to work towards reducing the pendency of cases in the district, which currently stands at over 13,000.

District principal judge P. Neeraja highlighted the district’s growing importance as a textile hub and its spiritual significance due to the Vemulawada Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple, noting that judicial infrastructure must keep pace with the region’s development.

District collector Garima Agrawal and Superintendent of Police Mahesh B. Gite also addressed the gathering.

During the event, the welfare department distributed assistive devices to beneficiaries. High Court judges handed over laptops to physically challenged students pursuing higher education and distributed battery-operated wheelchairs and “Empower Carts”.

The programme concluded with cultural performances by students and a felicitation of the visiting judges by the district bar association and the administration.