CJ Inspects Progress of Construction Works of New Telangana High Court Complex

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Aparesh KIn Zone-II, around 60 acres of land has been earmarked for the construction of residential villas with necessary facilities for the Chief Justice and other judges. Judicial authorities have decided to organise a ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of the residential villas on April 5, a media statement issued by the government said on Thursday.

Chief Justice Singh, along with other judges and roads and buildings special chief secretary Vikas Raj, visited the construction site and reviewed the ongoing works, the release added. They instructed officials of the roads and buildings department to make arrangements for the April 5 ceremony.

The Chief Justice also directed officials to coordinate with the contractor firm, DEC Infrastructure and Projects (India) Pvt. Ltd, and the consultant firm, Team One India Pvt. Ltd, to ensure smooth progress and timely execution of the project works, the release stated.





