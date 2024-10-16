Civil supplies updates direct selling rules

Hyderabad:D.S. Chauhan, the principal secretary and commissioner of civil supplies, held a meeting with direct sellers and government departments to inform them about the guidelines issued in 2024. The rules amended are meant to safeguard the rights of consumers.

The associations that took part in the meeting are the Association of Direct Selling Entities of India (ADSEI), the Federation of Indian Direct Selling Industries (FIDSI) and the Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA). The government departments and organisations that took part were the department of industries and commerce, the commercial taxes department, the legal metrology department, the prohibition and excise department, the police department, the drugs control administration and the institute of preventive medicine.

Direct sellers are those entities that sell their products without any wholesaler or retailer directly to the customers. The exercise was undertaken to explain to them the updated guidelines amending those issued in 2021. Opinions of the departments and the associations were called as to the interest of consumers.