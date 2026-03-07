Civil Supplies Dept Launches Cleanliness Drive

HYDERABAD As part of the Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika 99‑day action plan, the civil supplies department has commenced a comprehensive cleanliness and file management drive on Saturday at the Civil Supplies Bhavan. Officials said the effort falls under Theme I: State‑wide institutional cleanliness and file clearance drive, running till March 15. The focus is on maintaining strict cleanliness across office premises and ensuring systematic file management.

Key activities are being implemented across departmental offices, mandal level stock (MLS) points, and godowns statewide. These include thorough cleaning of office premises and associated facilities, proper maintenance of record rooms, systematic organisation of files, identification and disposal of pending administrative matters as per rules, and removal of scrap and obsolete materials for proper disposal.