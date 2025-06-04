Civil Supplies Department Rectifies Software Snags To Ensure Hassle-Free PDS Distribution

Hyderabad: The Civil Supplies department on Wednesday requested cardholders of Hyderabad not to panic while drawing ration at fair price (FP) shops as software snags were being rectified from time to time.

Chief Rationing Officer (CRO), Ala Priyanka, informed that the government has decided to keep the fair price shops open till June 30 and all necessary training to the fair price shops dealers have been given for operating the same to avoid inconvenience to card holders at FP shop level in drawing three months ration as part of public distribution system (PDS).

According to CRO, in order to issue a three months ration a new software has been designed by the government and the hurdles raised at fair price shops levels were being rectified from time to time to ensure convenience to card holders in drawing their essential commodities.

Further, a total of 6,47,282 food security cards are available in Hyderabad out of which as on June 3, 2025 as many as 1,08,867 accounting to 18.67 per cent cardholders had drawn their three months ration in three days.

The department earlier said that it allocated 45259.677 MTs of fine rice for Hyderabad for June-2025 for the benefit of 6,47,282 ration cardholders. As many as 9709.230 MTs of wheat at the rate of five kgs per card and 88.695 MTs of sugar at the rate one kg per card have been allotted by the government for cardholders.