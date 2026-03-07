Civil Supplies Begins Cleanliness

Hyderabad: The civil supplies department on Saturday began first-week activities under the Praja Palana - Pragathi Pranalika 99-day Action Plan with a cleanliness and file management drive.

The programme was conducted at the Civil Supplies Bhavan as part of Theme I: State-wide Institutional Cleanliness and File Clearance Drive, which will be implemented from March 6 to March 15.

Officials said the initiative focuses on improving institutional upkeep by maintaining cleanliness in office premises and ensuring systematic organisation of files and records.

As part of the drive, offices are carrying out thorough cleaning of premises and associated facilities, proper maintenance of record rooms and the orderly arrangement of files. The programme is being implemented across departmental offices, Mandal Level Stock (MLS) points and godowns across the state.

Officials said the exercise also involves identifying pending files, clearing long-pending administrative matters as per rules and removing scrap and obsolete materials for disposal.