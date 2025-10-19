Civil Liberties Committee to Strengthen Rights Movement Across Telangana

Nizamabad: Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) State president Prof. Gaddam Laxman and secretary N. Narayan Rao said the organisation has been building a strong civil rights movement for over five decades, both in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and the present Telangana State, and continues to move forward with the same spirit.

The 17th Maha Sabha (general body meeting) of the Civil Liberties Committee was held on Sunday, presided over by senior advocate V. Sangham, along with the state leadership team.

Speaking at the meeting, the CLC state president and secretary said that despite facing severe repression, the committee has consistently worked alongside the people to strengthen the struggle for rights. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Manipur to Gujarat, the CLC has been active in opposing massacres and rights violations across the country.

They said the organisation continues to question all forms of oppression perpetuated by ruling classes in the name of region, race, religion, or caste, while raising public awareness about civil rights.

CLC state leader V. Raghunath said that governments have a moral duty to uphold and implement the rights guaranteed by the Constitution in a democracy. He added that repression against workers’ and farmers’ movements persists, and even fundamental freedoms, such as the right to expression and dissent, are being curtailed.