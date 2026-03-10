Civil Court Dismisses Implead Plea Of Nizam’s Relatives

Hyderabad: The XI additional chief judge of City Civil Court, Hyderabad, has dismissed an impleadment petition filed by Majlis-e-Sahebzadagan Society — which represents descendants of first Nizam to sixth Nizam — seeking to intervene in a suit concerning private properties of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Khan. The court declared that the society cannot claim to derive the rights of its members in their individual capacities.

The impleadment petition was filed by the society, which claims to represent about 4,500 surviving descendants and legal heirs of the first Nizam to sixth Nizam of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty. It was submitted that the society is formed initially and originally in 1932 under the guardianship and guidance of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad for the welfare and development of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty family members and the society is represents the Sahebzadas and Sahebzadis.

The petition was filed in the original suit instituted by Nawab Najaf Ali Khan seeking partition and separate possession of his alleged share in certain properties of Mir Osman Ali Khan. Among the properties forming part of the dispute are several historically prominent palaces linked to the Nizam’s legacy, including Falaknuma Palace, King Kothi Palace, Chowmahalla Palace and Purani Haveli, besides the Harewood and Cedars Bungalow located in Tamil Nadu.

The society also sought to contend that the properties in question were not the exclusive private assets of Mir Osman Ali Khan but a formed part of hereditary properties belonging to the earlier Nizams and their descendants. In support of its claim, the society relied on proceedings relating to the Nizam Jewellery Trust.

The claim of the society was strongly opposed by the plaintiff, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, through his counsel Mohd Adnan, who argued that the society had no legal or proprietary interest in the suit properties and that the attempt to enter the proceedings was misconceived.

It was submitted that the properties in question are owned by Mir Osman Ali Khan in his personal capacity and the Union ministry of states (renamed as Union home ministry later) has formally recognised the properties in the Blue Book as the personal and private assets of Mir Osman Ali Khan.

It was brought to the notice of the court that the agreement entered into by Mir Osman Ali Khan with the Union of India explicitly designates these properties as his private assets.

After hearing the parties, the court noted that a society, being a juristic person distinct from its members, can only claim rights that belong to the society as an entity, not derivative or representative rights of its members in their individual capacities, unless expressly authorised by law or by specific mandate from all members. However, the court said that the society had not produced such authorisation. The court also noted that no document is placed on record to show that the suit schedule properties form part of the trust properties or that the society or its members have been declared co-owners or beneficiaries in respect of these specific properties.

HC upholds single judge`s orders on tender cancellation

The Telangana High Court on Monday held that mere participation in a tender process does not confer any vested right on bidders, and that the tendering authority retains the sole discretion to manage the process.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice G. M. Mohiuddin made the observation while dismissing an appeal filed by a construction company challenging an earlier order of a single judge which had ruled against it.

The dispute arose over tenders issued by the roads and buildings (R&B) department for road widening and expansion works in Rajanna Sircilla district in view of the upcoming Godavari Pushkaralu. The projects, collectively valued at around `50 crore, involved improvement of the Arnakonda village–Mallial crossroads stretch and the Vemulawada-Sirikonda road in the temple town of Vemulawada.

The petitioner company had initially submitted bids pursuant to tender notifications issued in November 2025. However, the state government subsequently cancelled the original notifications and floated fresh tenders in January 2026 with revised timelines and enhanced contract values.

Under the new notifications, the completion period for the Pushkaralu-related road work was reduced from 18 months to 12 months, while the timeline for the temple town road project was curtailed from 15 months to six months.

Alleging that the modifications were introduced with mala fide intent to exclude it from the bidding process, the construction firm approached the High Court. The state government, however, defended the decision, contending that the changes were necessitated by administrative exigencies, including the need to incorporate additional drainage facilities in villages along the proposed roads and the urgency to complete the works before the Pushkaralu scheduled in July 2027.

In February 2026, the single judge dismissed the writ petition, holding that the scope of judicial review in contractual and tender matters is limited and that the petitioner had failed to establish any bias or procedural irregularity.

When the matter came up in appeal, Additional Advocate General T. Rajinikanth Reddy argued that the tender conditions expressly permitted the authority to cancel the process at any stage prior to the award of contract without assigning reasons.

He further contended that in the absence of allegations of mala fides, arbitrariness, favouritism, or tailor-made tender conditions to benefit any particular party, the petitioner’s challenge was not maintainable. Accepting the state government’s submissions, the division bench declined to interfere with the single judge’s order and dismissed the appeal.

PIL seeks Yoga in school curriculum

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed before the Telangana High Court seeking directions to the government and education department to include Yoga in the state’s school curriculum.

The petitioner, a Yoga expert, submitted that despite his representations, the government had not considered introducing Yoga as part of school education.

However, the High Court registry objected to numbering the PIL, citing missing documents. On Monday, the division bench headed by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, while hearing the objections, directed the petitioner to submit copies of his representations made to the government or education boards requesting Yoga to be considered as a subject.

The matter will be taken up after compliance with the registry’s requirements.

HC Advocates’ Association polls on March 26

The Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association will hold elections to its executive body on March 26, with counting of votes and declaration of results scheduled the same day.

According to the election notification, nominations will be accepted from March 10 to 12. March 13 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal of nominations and publication of the final list of candidates.

Polling for various posts will be conducted on March 26, followed immediately by counting and announcement of results.