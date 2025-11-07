Civic Works Give Edge to Congress in Jubilee Hills

In this constituency, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has already taken up works worth `108 crore, while the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has completed projects worth Rs 18 crore. Besides the ongoing works, several others are in tender or planning stages, with estimates running into crores.

A visit to the divisions of the constituency revealed that Congress cadres were actively highlighting these developmental works in their campaign, claiming that they would improve living standards once completed. They have been explaining to voters how strengthening stormwater drains will prevent flooding, repairing and replacing old pipelines will stop sewage overflows, and new water supply lines will ease shortages in several areas.

During a door-to-door campaign in Borabanda, Congress workers told residents that the byelection is an opportunity to complete long-pending projects. A shopkeeper in Vengal Rao Nagar division said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s visit to the constituency had boosted confidence that civic issues would now be resolved as a priority.

Congress candidate Naveen Yadav’s connections across divisions also seem to be working in his favour. Although he lives in Yousufguda, residents of Shaikpet, Erragadda and Vengal Rao Nagar said they had known him for years. “He is available, accessible and just a call away,” said a voter in Karmika Nagar, while an elderly resident of Borabanda recalled knowing Yadav since his childhood.