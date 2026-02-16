Civic Polls: Stage Set for Election of Chairpersons, Mayors in Telangana

Hyderabad: The stage is set for electing chairpersons for municipalities and mayors for corporations in Telangana on Monday afternoon.

The councilors, who won from BRS, Congress, BJP and MIM apart from independent candidates, reached the municipal offices from the camps to take oath before electing chairpersons or mayors. Confusion is prevailing in 37 municipalities, which registered hung verdict.

The ruling Congress along with the BRS and BJP are leaving no stone unturned in winning Chairpersons and Mayors posts with the councilors support. In several municipalities, the parties failed to reach the magic figure to complete the election process successfully.

High tension prevailed in Thorrur in Mahbubabad district when the nine BRS councilors reached the municipal office with the former Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao in a private tourist bus from a resort.

In Karimnagar Corporation, the BRS decided to stay away from the election process even as the BJP was trying to elect Mayor from the party.

More than 200 independent candidates who won elections in the recently concluded municipal elections in Telangana became crucial to elect Mayor and Chairpersons in municipalities and corporations. The role of independent candidates became significant as hung verdict was delivered in 36 municipalities. The ruling Congress and BRS are leaving no stone unturned in wooing independent candidates to garner their support for electing Mayors and Chairpersons.

Both Congress and BRS shifted the candidates won from their party to resorts abutting Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Moinabad to prevent them from shifting to other parties. A few independent candidates were believed to have decided to extend support to the ruling party to get more funds for their development of the ward where they won while others are planning to support the BRS.

Meanwhile, Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a circular regarding the conduct of indirect elections for the second ordinary elections to municipalities and municipal corporations across the State. Invoking constitutional provisions (Articles 243-ZA, 243-K, and 243-R) and the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019, the Commission provided clarifications based on a High Court judgment (W.P. No. 20262 of 2021) concerning eligibility for participation in elections to the posts of Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of municipalities, and mayor and deputy mayor of municipal corporations.

The SEC clarified that only those Members of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Members of the Legislative Council of the State, who are registered as a voter or elector within the municipal area of the municipality and municipal corporation, as per the criteria laid down by the High Court, shall be eligible to be co-opted as ex officio members of the municipality and municipal corporation.