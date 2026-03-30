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Civic Polls Set for Kyathanpalli, Khanapur on April 4

Telangana
30 March 2026 11:24 PM IST

The posts had remained vacant, necessitating the conduct of the elections, the Commission said.

Civic Polls Set for Kyathanpalli, Khanapur on April 4
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Civic Polls. (Image: X)

Adilabad: The State Election Commission has scheduled elections for the chairman and vice-chairman posts of Kyathanpalli municipality in Mancherial district and Khanapur municipality in Nirmal district on April 4.

In a statement, State Election Commissioner I. Rani Kumudini said the respective district collectors will issue notifications on April 2 convening special meetings for conducting the elections.

The posts had remained vacant, necessitating the conduct of the elections, the Commission said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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Pillalamarri Srinivas
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