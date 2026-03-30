Civic Polls Set for Kyathanpalli, Khanapur on April 4

Adilabad: The State Election Commission has scheduled elections for the chairman and vice-chairman posts of Kyathanpalli municipality in Mancherial district and Khanapur municipality in Nirmal district on April 4.

In a statement, State Election Commissioner I. Rani Kumudini said the respective district collectors will issue notifications on April 2 convening special meetings for conducting the elections.

The posts had remained vacant, necessitating the conduct of the elections, the Commission said.