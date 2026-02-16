 Top
Civic Poll D-Day: The Schedule, The Process, and The Restrictions

16 Feb 2026 2:38 AM IST

Civic Poll D-Day: The Schedule, The Process, and The Restrictions
At 11 a.m., the oath-taking of elected members will be held. (Image: DC)

Crucial Polls

Elections to head the 116 municipalities and seven corporations on Monday will be a closely contested affair at many places

Here is how it will go

11 am: Oathing taking of elected members

12.30 pm: Election of mayors, deputy mayors at municipal corporations, chairpersons and vice-chairpersons of municipalities.

Quorum — the presence of a minimum number of members —within an hour of the start of the process mandatory.

If there is no quorum, election will be held the next day.

If only one name is proposed, there will be no election

If two and more persons are in fray, election will be by show of hands.

Seating will be arranged party-wise.

District collector is the authority in deploying forces at the premises.

No rallies or processions will be allowed near the civic body office.

Police to take action if people gather within 200 meters of the venues.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
