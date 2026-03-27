Civic Officials Close Complaints Without Resolution

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the newly formed Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) are reportedly closing complaints raised on the CURE app and other online platforms without resolving them, according to complainants.

Officials are said to be closing tickets within 24 hours to meet deadlines and maintain records, with updates submitted to heads of departments.

Complaints are being filed through MyGHMC CURE, ‘X’, GHMC landline services, and WhatsApp helplines of both civic bodies.

Common remarks cited while closing complaints include “Resolved by Officer”, “Dear Sir/ Madam, Swachh Namaskaram, we regret the inconvenience caused, submitted for sanction” and “We have your pending complaint”. In some instances, complainants said they received SMS messages stating that issues would be resolved, without action on the ground.

While sanitation-related complaints such as garbage clearance, debris removal and road cleaning were addressed, issues related to the town planning wing, including alleged illegal constructions and matters requiring enforcement activity, remained unattended. Complaints on illegal advertisements, non-functional street lights and poorly maintained public toilets were also reported as unresolved.

A complaint seeking removal of a tea stall on a footpath in the CMC area was marked as closed without action. In another case at Srinagar Colony, Yellareddyguda, a grievance (ID: 111225611590) was shown as resolved despite the issue persisting.

“After the byelections, the sanitation on this road went for a toss. A person is dumping sand and gravel here and operating a business, but action is not being initiated,” the complainant said, adding, “On the MYCURE app, the grievance is being shown as resolved.”

Similar concerns were raised by activists Harish Daga and Vinay Vangala.

GHMC officials said complaints involving legal constraints remain pending. “Most issues are being addressed as part of the "Praja Palana-Pragathi Pranalika. But if the issue related to a structure or establishment is in court, we need to follow the orders. Some people expect demolition within minutes of lodging a complaint. But there is a procedure to follow, like serving notices,” an official said.

CMC officials said sanitation issues on private lands under title disputes pose a challenge in resolution.