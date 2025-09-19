Civic Issues: Top Jubilee Hills Voter Concerns

Hyderabad: After several spells of intense rain, civic issues topped the list of concerns for voters in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency. Slum dwellers demand better civic amenities along with the promised 2BHK houses, while affluent residents complain of deteriorating living conditions.

The Jubilee Hills constituency — which includes areas like Erragadda, Borabanda, Yousufguda, Vengalraonagar, Rahamatnagar and Shaikpet — grapples with a range of civic problems such as the inundation of low-lying areas and traffic congestion to a poor sewerage network, inadequate drinking water supply, and residential localities being converted into commercial hubs.

“Water gushing into our households in Krishnanagar has become a common sight, even during moderate spells of rain,” said Battula Salara, a resident of the area. Among the worst-hit localities that face flooding are Krishnanagar, Shaikpet low-lying areas, Venkatagiri, the slum near Krishnakanth Park, Erragadda, parts of Yousufguda, the vicinity of Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur, and stretches of Borabanda and Rahmathnagar.

Flooding is accompanied by mosquito menace, poor sanitation, and frequent sewage overflows, which are reported even in upscale Jubilee Hills. Residents on Road Nos. 56, 45, 36, 10, 11, 25 and 5 complain that unchecked commercialisation has robbed peace in their neighbourhood.

“The vehicles of pub-goers choke our bylanes. At night, loud music blares from coffee shops and pubs, and intoxicated drivers race through our colonies. During the day, staff from boutiques and cafés loiter outside houses smoking and drinking tea,” said Sangeeta Varma, a resident of Road No. 56.

Water scarcity adds to the woes. Many households, irrespective of locality, depend on private tankers throughout the year. “Even in monsoon, we book a water tanker every alternate day as the supply is insufficient and borewells have dried up,” said a resident of Road No. 10.