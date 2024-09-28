City’s Vegan Fest Tempts the Taste Buds

Hyderabad:Everything from buttermilk to biryani went vegan at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur, on Saturday, where the second edition of the Hyderabad Vegan Festival was inaugurated with much fanfare. The event was attended by about 2,000 people, some accompanied by their pets, enjoying not just the food but also exploring vegan fashion and sustainable living.

"The criteria for veganism include humanism; without humanism, there is no veganism," said organiser Venkat Ratnam, who has been advocating veganism as a part of the work of the CPR. Environmental Education Centre. The event was supported by the activist group Vegan for Telangana. The festival is aimed at creating awareness about the environmental effect of livestock farming, which contributes 18 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions.



A standout stall was Vibrant Living, founded by holistic nutritionist Sridevi Jasti, who began this venture in India 15 years ago when veganism, distinct from vegetariamism, was almost unheard of. “I just wanted people to eat more vegetables,” Jasti explained.



Her stall offered interesting dishes such as Kokum Buttermilk made from coconut milk, hummus with millet crackers, and millet junnu, which almost melted in the mouth. Jasti, also one of the event’s speakers, touched on various aspects of healthy living, including fasting, which has gained prominence recently.



According to her, fasting can be done for long periods if done correctly. She also spoke about how body types do not define health. “Being skinny doesn’t mean you are eating right or are physically fit. Do not judge people by their weight and shape,” she said.



Another stall was set up by a philosophy student Arundhati Kuppula. Once a non-vegetarian, she was inspired to change her lifestyle after witnessing animal cruelty firsthand. A vegan for four years, Arundhati aims to make vegan food affordable and cater to sweet cravings in a healthy vegan way. “I try to make my bakery items healthy and as protein-rich as possible,” she said. Her dishes included carrot and pumpkin muffins and vegan chocolate biscoffs.



Peanut curd was also a popular item at the festival. A stall by a group of young friends from the vegan community who met at Sadhana Forest, Auroville, offered vegan smoothie bowls and sherbets.