City’s Heritage Structures Left To Decay

Hyderabad, June 28: Hyderabad’s centuries-old heritage monuments—the Old Idgah at Madannapet and the Badshahi Ashurkhana—are slowly deteriorating as long-pending restoration works remain stalled due to a lack of funds.

At the Old Idgah, built during the Qutub Shahi era, structural damage caused six years ago still awaits repair. The Idgah has two metal-domed minarets, one of which collapsed during gusty winds in 2019. The other dome remains partially bent, requiring immediate structural intervention. Yet, no repairs have been undertaken.

Mutawalli Mohammed Yusuf Madani, caretaker of the Idgah, said he submitted several representations to the authorities over the years but to no avail. “So far, no action has been taken to start renovation works. Even the structure is now overgrown with vegetation,” he lamented.

The Old Idgah, constructed during the reign of Sultan Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah, is considered one of the oldest Idgahs in Hyderabad. It serves as a congregation point for Id-ul-Fitr, Id-ul-Azha and the Urs of Hazrath Imam Ali Shah Khadri. The monument received an INTACH award in 2011 and was once included in a technical survey for conservation works. However, though surveys were carried out, restoration never materialised.

Highlighting the urgent need for repairs, Madani said that the roof and minarets require immediate restoration. “The plastering of walls must be done to ensure stability and prevent rainwater seepage,” he explained. He also expressed concern over iron materials placed in front of the monument, calling for their immediate removal.

A similar fate has befallen the Badshahi Ashurkhana, another Qutub Shahi monument, built in 1594 by Sultan Mohammed Quli Qutub Shah. Its restoration has hit a roadblock due to funding constraints. The Telangana heritage department entrusted the restoration work to the Aga Khan Trust for Culture in 2016. However, lack of financial support has held up progress, said Mir Abbas Ali Musavi, mutawalli of the Ashurkhana.

While some cleaning and debris removal were carried out earlier, no major restoration has taken place in nearly nine years. Key structures within the complex—such as the Nakhar Khana, Langar Khana and Abdar Khana—remain unrestored. The beautification of the Chabutra and work on Persian mosaic tiles have also not been initiated, raising concerns about institutional apathy toward historic preservation.

An official from the heritage department admitted they lack funds to take up works at the Old Idgah. Regarding the Ashurkhana, the official added, “The proposed restoration plan was not approved by the technical committee as it did not match the original design. We currently do not have funds to draft a new plan that aligns with the original specifications.”



