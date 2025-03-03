Hyderabad will get real-time bus arrival systems at bus stands

Hyderabad:The GHMC will install digital display boards at all 1,200 bus shelters, which will provide real-time bus arrival information to people in the city.

“The installation and maintenance of the system will be carried out under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. There will be no financial burden on the corporation. The revenue to the agency will be generated through advertising on the digital boards,” said a GHMC official.



The digital boards will be connected to a centralised platform that allows seamless updates about the bus arrivals and departures. “It will be a cloud-based platform, which integrates with existing systems used by GHMC or RTC,” said the official.



The official said that the displays will have high-quality, weather-resistant screens. The displays will also show additional information, including routes, advertisements, and emergency alerts.

