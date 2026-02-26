City Union Bank opens 6 new branches in TG, AP



DC Correspondent

Hyderabad, Feb. 26



The City Union Bank (CUB) has opened six new branches in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, taking its total network to 915 branches across 18 states and four Union Territories.

The new branches have been inaugurated in Guntur and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and in Telangana including West Marredpally, Alwal and other locations. The expansion is part of the bank’s efforts to strengthen its presence in South India.

According to the bank, the branches will offer savings and current accounts, deposit products, retail and MSME loans, and digital banking services. The outlets are equipped with modern infrastructure and staffed to cater to individuals, traders, professionals, MSMEs and high-net-worth customers.

Founded in 1904 in Kumbakonam, City Union Bank said the expansion is aimed at improving accessibility, promoting financial inclusion and supporting regional economic activity.