City School Girl Makes a Stirring Short Film on Swachh Bharat Mission

Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy unveiled a short film titled "Tomorrow will not take care of itself”, written and directed by 15-year-old filmmaker Spoorthi Thea Vedula, at an event marking Swachh Bharat Diwas here on Wednesday.

The film seeks to spread awareness about the urgent need for environmental conservation through her lens. It highlights the far-reaching consequences of human actions on the environment.

Spoorthi, a student at Chirec International School in the city, who moved to India when she was five years old, has apparently been inspired by the Swachh Bharat Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The mission’s message of cleanliness, public responsibility and environmental conservation left a lasting impression on her mind. The initiative's vision, which has inspired millions to take ownership of public spaces and protect natural resources, left a lasting impression on her. Thus inspired, she thought of taking the message forward using the film as a medium.

The film suggests that every small action that we take leaves a lasting impact on the environment. If they harm nature, it will boomerang on humans and affect every family and community. By confronting people with the real, personal consequences of environmental neglect, Spoorthi’s film strikes a deeper emotional chord.

The filmmaker seeks to instil a sense of responsibility among citizens, while urging them to be part of the solution and make meaningful efforts to protect the planet and that of their own near and dear.