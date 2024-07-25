Top
City Police Make Arrangements for Bonalu Festival in Old City

DC Correspondent
25 July 2024 2:24 PM GMT
City Police Make Arrangements for Bonalu Festival in Old City
Additional Commissioner of Police Vikram Singh Man interacting with senior police officials and heads of departments on arrangements for Bonalu festival on Thursday. (DC Image)

Hyderabad: Additional police commissioner Vikram Singh Mann along with department heads on Thursday visited Sri Simhavahini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza and reviewed the security arrangements for Bonalu.

The meeting discussed matters relating to law and order, traffic arrangements, medical, barricading, media, electricity and water supply arrangements in the city.

All departments were instructed to ensure that no inconvenience was caused to devotees.

Shailaja Ramayyar, principal secretary, endowments; Anudeep Durishetti, district collector; Hanumantha Rao, commissioner, I&PR and endowments and DCPs Sneha Mehra and Venkateshwarlu also participated in the meet.

